Mine Blast Killed One, Injured Three In Kabul


4/20/2024 8:09:42 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Apr 21 (NNN-ANA) – One person was killed and three others injured, as an explosion rocked western Kabul city yesterday, Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said.

“A sticky mine, targeted a car in Kot-e-Sangi locality of Police District 3 today (yesterday), killing the driver and injuring three others,” local media TOLOnews quoted Zadran as saying.

All the victims were civilians, the spokesman said, adding that, police have reached the area and launched an investigation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-ANA

