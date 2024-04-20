Zelensky Tells Brazilian Journalists About Resumption Of Defense Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an interview with Brazilian journalists, President Volodymyr Zelensky talked about the restoration and development of Ukrainian defense production.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on Facebook .

"For 30 years of independent Ukraine's existence, Russia has done everything to prevent our country from developing. To give away weapons, to destroy the factories of the defense industry. We have resumed the production of artillery, artillery shells, and missiles. We have established mass production of drones and electronic warfare systems," Zelensky said.

In an interview with Brazilian journalists, he spoke about the restoration and development of defense production, about Ukrainians defending their country and their children, the support of partners, relations with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the importance of his presence at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as about sanctions pressure on Russia and Brazil's support for it.

As reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited the Brazilian president to visit Ukraine to understand the true nature of Russian aggression.