Staff Of Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza 77 Arrive Back Home

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- The staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/77 arrived back home on Friday, after performing their humanitarian and medical duty towards their families and brothers in the Gaza Strip.The participation of the field hospital's staff in Gaza is part of the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army - to support their families and brothers in light of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.On Thursday evening, the staff of the Jordanian field hospital Gaza/78 arrived in the mission area to perform their humanitarian and medical duties and provide aid and assistance to the people and brothers in the Gaza Strip.JAF sent the first field hospital to the Gaza Strip in 2009 to provide medical and therapeutic services to the people of the Gaza Strip.