Jordan Sees Green Hydrogen As Fuel Of The Future, Says Energy Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, said on Saturday that Jordan aspires to develop technology to exploit renewable energy sources and the opportunities available in the energy transition in order to become a regional hub for the production and export of green energy.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Solar Innovators Challenge competition, organized by the Young Engineers and Electrical Media Committee at the Jordani Engineers Association (JEA), Kharabsheh said, "The competition that we conclude today gives us a glimmer of hope for Jordan to have a great role in scientific and technological development, not only in the field of energy, but in various fields in Jordan."Kharabsheh pointed out that Jordan views green hydrogen as the fuel of the future, "and we seek to produce and consume it locally and export it abroad."For his part, JEA President, Ahmad Samara Zoubi, said that JEA's electrical engineering division is the incubator for artificial intelligence and advanced and modern industries, pointing out that any non-industrialized society finds it difficult to achieve the required development.He added that the transformation in the world today is digital, and therefore JEA's electrical engineering division is concerned with developing its work mechanisms and qualifying its youth competencies, especially since Jordan is considered one of the best countries in the field of digital transformation and in the field of energy.Additionally, head of JEA's electrical engineering division, Ali Al-Khawaldeh, said that in light of the need for sustainability and clean development, the role of engineers comes as innovators to develop technical solutions that enhance the utilization of renewable energy sources in new and innovative ways in order to build a better future for future generations.He pointed out the importance of the clean renewable energy sector as a real opportunity for innovation and sustainable development in light of the challenges facing communities affected by injustice and war, noting that investing in this sector enables improving the quality of life, providing job opportunities and achieving social and economic justice for deprived communities.The Solar Innovators Challenge saw the participation of 200 recently graduated engineers, where the applicants were narrowed down to 48 participants, while the competition aims to develop the photovoltaic energy sector, achieve sustainability and clean development, build an innovative and distinguished generation, and enable participants to build a strong professional record and guide them to engage in the labor market.