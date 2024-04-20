Missile Attack On Odesa: Eight Injured, Including Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people, including two children, were injured in a missile attack on Odesa, and at least 20 private houses were damaged.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 20, at about 4:30 p.m., the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. As a result of the attack, eight residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including two children born in 2021 and 2020. The victims are being provided with medical assistance," the statement said.

According to Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, nearly 30 private houses were damaged by the shelling.

"About 30 private houses have been damaged at the site of the falling debris. An operational headquarters has been set up, people are filling out documents for compensation. Charitable organizations are distributing foil and other materials to temporarily close the holes," the mayor said.

The operational headquarters will work tomorrow and in the next few days, he added.

As reported, during the missile attack on Odesa, Russian troops hit the private sector. Three people were reported injured, including a three-year-old child.

Later, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported that air defense had shot down three Russian missiles in the sky over the Odesa region, and that five civilians, including a child, were injured in the attack.