Russian Shelling Caused Large Fire In Kharkiv Region

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 20, at about 4 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery attack on the frontline settlement of the Kyrylivka community of the Kupiansk district. Enemy shells hit a residential building, causing a large fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to an area of about 600 square meters. Three private houses and a number of outbuildings were burning," the statement said.

The fire was fought by 12 rescuers and volunteers from a local agricultural enterprise.

As reported, the Kyrylivka community is constantly subjected to shelling and airstrikes.