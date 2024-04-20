Russian Shelling Caused Large Fire In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian shelling caused a large fire in the Kyrylivka community of the Kupiansk district.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On April 20, at about 4 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery attack on the frontline settlement of the Kyrylivka community of the Kupiansk district. Enemy shells hit a residential building, causing a large fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to an area of about 600 square meters. Three private houses and a number of outbuildings were burning," the statement said.
The fire was fought by 12 rescuers and volunteers from a local agricultural enterprise.
As reported, the Kyrylivka community is constantly subjected to shelling and airstrikes.
