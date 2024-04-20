Death Toll Tops 14 Among Palestinians At Nour Sham Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 20 (KUNA) -- The number of martyrs rose to 14 due to Israeli occupation military onslaught on the Palestinians Nour Sham refugee camp in the West Bank, on Saturday.

Medical teams were able to reach some areas in the refugee camp this evening after the Israeli occupation forces partially pulled back, according to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In response to the Israeli offensive which started on Thursday, the Palestinian Fatah movement announced a general strike across the occupied West Bank tomorrow, Sunday, and planned to scale up the confrontation with the Israeli occupation. (pickup previous)

