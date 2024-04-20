122 Kashmir Glaciers Shrinking Fast Floods, Water Woes On Horizon

Researchers have identified 122 glaciers in the Pir Panjal range, whose size has drastically decreased since 1980. Glaciers covering an area of approximately 25.7 square kilometers have diminished to just 15.9 square kilometers.

This revelation comes from a study conducted by researchers from the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, led by Mohammad Ashraf Ganai and Syed Qaiser Bukhari. The findings have been published in the International Journal of Hydrology Science and Technology.

The researchers analyzed data spanning four decades, from 1980 to 2020, focusing on the glaciers within the Pir Panjal range of the Kashmir Basin in India.

Glaciers facing south have experienced more significant melting compared to those facing north. Additionally, glaciers situated at an average altitude of 3,800-4,000 meters above sea level have exhibited more pronounced melting than those at lower elevations.

The decline in glaciers poses a threat of water scarcity, impacting agricultural production and everyday life. The rapid and substantial melting of glaciers also increases the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, which could disrupt the ecosystem and pose significant hazards.(KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now