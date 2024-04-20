(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa took a bold step to stabilize Ecuador, declaring two separate emergencies.



He addressed a severe energy shortfall and rising security threats . Since his November start, Noboa has tackled these critical issues proactively, starting with security.



Consequently on Saturday, Nobo ordered the military and police to protect energy infrastructure. A published decree confirmed this during the 60-day emergency.



A drought has intensified the energy crisis by affecting the hydroelectric dams, which supply most of Ecuador's electricity.



This situation forced the government to ration power. Noboa ensured the continuity of electricity by authorizing military and police deployments to protect critical infrastructure.







This action builds on a prior emergency declaration that targeted disruptions linked to El Nino.



Simultaneously, Ecuador's security situation worsened. Adolfo Macias, a notorious gang leader, escaped from prison.



His escape led to increased violence and instability. Noboa responded by implementing strict security measures.



He designated several drug-trafficking gangs as terrorist organizations and empowered the military to neutralize these threats.

These crises highlight Noboa's comprehensive governance approach. He is enhancing both energy security and public safety.



By strengthening energy infrastructure and law enforcement, Noboa seeks to restore order and ensure the safety of Ecuadorians.



His efforts reflect a commitment to addressing Ecuador's pressing challenges from multiple angles.

