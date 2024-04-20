Carlos Slim’S $8 Billion Telecom Expansion In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Carlos Slim, the Mexican billionaire and founder of América Móvil, has committed $8 billion to reshape Brazil's telecom sector.



This pledge occurred during a key meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, signaling a transformative er for the industry.



Claro, owned by Slim, will lead this massive investment. The company will focus on expanding fiber optic networks, boosting high-speed internet, and rolling out 5G technology throughout Brazil.



These efforts aim to enhance services for the public and businesses, significantly upgrading the nation's digital infrastructure.



In a press release, Slim detailed his talks with President Lula. They discussed economic trends and Brazil's improving economy, which features low inflation and dynamic investment activities.







Slim affirmed his dedication to advancing Brazil's telecom landscape. Additionally, he addressed the competitive nature of Brazil's telecom market.



He called for a reevaluation of net neutrality laws. Slim pointed out that major tech firms like Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Google use about 70% of the data network capacity and should therefore pay for their substantial data usage.



The Mexican suggested that changing these laws to require minimal payments from these giants could fuel more investments and lower prices for consumers.



Following these developments, the Brazilian Presidency issued a statement.



It highlighted President Lula's positive outlook on Brazil's future, emphasizing his commitment to governmental and social program enhancements.



Lula remains confident that Brazil will sustain its growth trajectory into 2024, building on the successes of 2023.

