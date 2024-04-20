Justice Moraes Defends Brazilian Sovereignty Against Tech Giant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 19, Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court addressed pressing issues regarding foreign influences that he likened to mercantilist practices treating Brazil as a colony.



Speaking as the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) , Moraes pointed out recent frictions with Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X , who has openly challenged Moraes' regulatory measures against alleged extreme content.



Musk, having previously branded Moraes as a "dictator," protested the legal actions which he perceived as contrary to Brazilian legislation.







Moraes responded by implicating Musk in an investigation concerning digital militias and requested clarifications from X's offices in Brazil.



The conflict ignited diverse political responses. Some allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro sided with Musk and criticized Moraes.



Concurrently, Moraes critiqued the alignment of what he called "irresponsible mercantilists connected to social networks" with Brazilian extremist politicians, arguing this alliance undermines Brazil's sovereignty and the integrity of its electoral system.



Further complicating matters, on April 18, the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives called on X to release judicial orders it had received.



The committee supported Musk's stance and faulted Moraes for purportedly supporting a left-leaning government, also indicating disapproval towards President Joe Biden's administration's apparent favoritism towards President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



Moraes reaffirmed the Electoral Justice's commitment to shielding the electorate from the manipulative tactics of profit-driven social networks.



He emphasized the fight against what he sees as extremist and anti-democratic forces that prioritize 'international interests' over what he sees as Brazil's development.

