Venezuelan Opposition Rallies Behind Edmundo González Urrutia For Presidency

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move, the Venezuelan opposition has united behind Edmundo González Urrutia, endorsing him as their presidential candidate.
González Urrutia, a former ambassador to Argentina and Algeria, gained support on Friday night, signaling a unified effort against the current government.
The backing came despite earlier disputes, particularly with Manuel Rosales , Governor of Zulia, who initially lacked broad support.
Following initial reluctance, Rosales endorsed González Urrutia, highlighting the decision's importance for Venezuelan democracy.
Omar Barboza, general secretary of Rosales' party, confirmed unanimous support at a meeting with notable figures including María Corina Machado and Rosales himself.
Barboza expressed confidence in González Urrutia's potential for the July 28 elections.
The journey to González Urrutia's candidacy faced numerous legal and political hurdles, particularly for Machado, who secured over two million votes in a primary but remains barred from holding office.
These challenges underscored the complexities of navigating Venezuela's contentious political landscape.
The candidate pool had included Rosales and Enrique Márquez, but González Urrutia emerged as the final choice under pressing circumstances.
Weeks prior, Machado had named 80-year-old academic Corina Yoris as her stand-in, attempting to circumvent her ban.
However, when Yoris' candidacy faced issues, the opposition swiftly registered González Urrutia last-minute, ensuring their spot on the ballot.
González Urrutia's candidacy is more than just a campaign; it showcases the Venezuelan opposition's resilience.
Amid internal divisions and external pressures from the ruling government, it reflects a significant stand for change.
As the election approaches, his run symbolizes a united front ready to challenge President Nicolás Maduro and push for substantial political change.
