Turkish Study Identifies Microplastics In Brain Cells

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A study by Turkish scientists, which found the existence ofmicroplastics in brain cells, will shed light on whether theseproducts, used daily, are a factor in Alzheimer's, multiplesclerosis (MS), stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in the future, Azernews reports.

The study conducted by Emrah Celtikci at Türkiye's GaziUniversity Medical School Neurosurgery Department and SedatGundogdu from Cukurova University's Fisheries Faculty was featuredin a documentary in Canada and published as an article in The NewYork Times.

Pointing out that people have been intertwined with plastics for100 years, Celtikci said: "For instance, when water is put into aplastic bottle, small pieces of plastic begin to separate and mostof the separated pieces are made up of parts that are too small tobe seen by the eye, called nano.

"Thus, they can pass unhindered to any part of the body. Theseare called microplastics."

Celtikci said he contacted the Microplastics Working Group in2022 and examined studies conducted.

He explained that he turned to the subject after there was nostudy in the scientific literature showing if microplastics werefound in the brain due to environmental factors.

Highlighting that the brain is very different from other organs,Celtikci said: "There is a blood-brain barrier in the brain. Noteverything in the blood passes exactly to the brain.

“For example, there is no barrier between the vessels and theliver in the liver, but there is in the brain. There is filteringeven in the transmission of blood in the brain."

He added: "Because when brain cells come into direct contactwith blood, even healthy blood, it damages the brain. Therefore, wewanted to see if microplastics pass into the brain and if theblood-brain barrier prevents this," he said.

Celtikci said a group preparing a documentary on the effects ofplastics in Canada heard about the study and contacted the Turkishscientists.

Highlighting that the team came to Türkiye and included researchconducted by Turkish scientists in the documentary, he said thedocumentary met an audience in Canada.

He added that after the process, the work carried out in Türkiyequickly started to be heard around the world, emphasizing the teamreceived offers from countries, especially the US and Canada, tocontinue research and development in their countries.

Emphasizing that the preliminary results of the research werecompleted as a scientific article and sent to be published in aninternational medical journal, Celtikci underlined: "Our study wasincluded in the documentary 'Plastic People,' which was shot inCanada to raise awareness about the harm of plastics, and waspublished as an article in The New York Times immediatelyafterward.

"In the article, it was stated that the study conducted inTürkiye revealed that plastics have now penetrated the brain," hesaid.