US Urges Allies To Slash Tax On Profits From Russia's Frozen Assets

The US is urging Europe to slash taxes on earnings from frozen Russian assets as part of a proposal to fund Ukraine by borrowing against future profits that it says will free up $50 billion.

Daleep Singh, US deputy national security adviser forinternational economics, told the Financial Times that the G7 wasdiscussing an idea from Washington to bring forward the value ofinterest income from the assets to get the cash to Kyiv as early asthis summer.

Western allies immobilized 260 billion euros of Russian centralbank assets following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022but have since been split over what to do with the frozen trove favors confiscating the reserves in their entirety andhanding them to Ukraine, but many European officials have warnedsuch a move would breach international law, unsettle global marketsand undermine the status of the euro.

Instead, the US proposed last week that tens of billions ofeuros could be raised for Ukraine by securing loans against futureprofits from the frozen assets. It is hoping to secure agreementfrom allies by the G7 leaders summit in Italy in June. Singh saidthe move could involve a bond issue to the private sector or a loanby one or several G7 governments that would be repaid in the firstinstance by the interest income.

He argued that the allies should aim to release about $50billion of funding for Ukraine via the proposal. But to make theidea work, Singh told the FT it would be critical to“maximize theyearly interest income” from the assets. By discussing where themoney is reinvested and by changing the tax treatment of the incomeflows, the value of the interest payments could get up to 5 billioneuros a year, he said.“Where the assets are invested matters butalso the degree to which it is taxed,” he said.“We should maximizeevery euro from these immobilized reserves for the benefit ofUkraine.”