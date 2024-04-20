US To Withdraw Military Personnel From Niger, Source Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States will withdraw its troops from Niger, a sourcefamiliar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday, adding anagreement was reached between U.S Deputy Secretary of State KurtCampbell and Niger's leadership, Azernews reports.

There were a little over 1,000 U.S. troops in Niger as of lastyear, where the U.S. military operated out of two bases, includinga drone base known as Air Base 201 built near Agadez in centralNiger at a cost of more than $100 million.

Since 2018, the base has been used to target Islamic Statemilitants and Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, an al Qaedaaffiliate, in the Sahel region.

Last year, Niger's army seized power in a coup. Until the coup,Niger had remained a key security partner of the United States andFrance.

In the coming days, there will be conversations about how thatdrawdown of troops will look, the source told Reuters, asking notto identified.

The source said there would still be diplomatic and economicrelationships between the U.S. and Niger despite this step.