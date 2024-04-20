Man Arrested After Denmark's Billund Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A man was arrested in Denmark on Saturday in connection with abomb threat at Billund Airport, the country's second-largestaviation hub, police said in a statement, Azernews reports.

The airport, in central western Denmark, was evacuated andremains shut following the threat.

"The evacuation has proceeded calmly and as expected, withtravelers following our instructions," police inspector MichaelWeiss said in a statement.

Investigations into the incident are continuing, the policesaid, adding it was not clear when the airport would reopen.