Man Arrested After Denmark's Billund Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A man was arrested in Denmark on Saturday in connection with abomb threat at Billund Airport, the country's second-largestaviation hub, police said in a statement, Azernews reports.
The airport, in central western Denmark, was evacuated andremains shut following the threat.
"The evacuation has proceeded calmly and as expected, withtravelers following our instructions," police inspector MichaelWeiss said in a statement.
Investigations into the incident are continuing, the policesaid, adding it was not clear when the airport would reopen.
MENAFN20042024000195011045ID1108118491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.