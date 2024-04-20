Welcome Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia On Border Delimitation - Charles Michel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan onthe 1991 Alma Ata Declaration, President of the European CouncilCharles Michel wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.

"Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan onthe 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitationbetween the two countries. Border delimitation based on theunambiguous recognition of the territorial integrity of eachcountry has been a key element also of discussions in Brussels andwill serve as an essential step towards normalisation and thepeaceful opening of the entire region", he said.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on StateBorder Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and theCommission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segmentsof the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis(Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - AshagyAskipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan),and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them inline with the legally justified inter-republican border thatexisted within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.