Death Toll Due To Shelling In Vovchansk Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the shelling of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region has risen to two.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Volchansk. According to the investigation, on the morning of April 19, the Russian military shelled the city of Volchansk. A direct hit was recorded on a nine-story residential building. A woman and a man were injured. Both victims are 61 years old. Two men aged 50 and 84 died at other locations as a result of shelling in the city," the statement said.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Russian troops shelltwice in one day, injuring man

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with an aerial guided munition and multiple rocket launchers.

As reported, according to the Kharkiv region police, one person was killed and two injured as a result of the morning shelling of Vovchansk.