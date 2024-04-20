In Kharkiv, Hit Reported In Industrialnyi District, For Now Without Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, there is a hit in the Industrialnyi district.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The hit was in the Industrialnyi district," Terekhov wrote.

According to him, there are no victims.

As reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv at about 11:30 a.m.