In Kharkiv, Hit Reported In Industrialnyi District, For Now Without Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, there is a hit in the Industrialnyi district.
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The hit was in the Industrialnyi district," Terekhov wrote.
According to him, there are no victims.
As reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv at about 11:30 a.m.
