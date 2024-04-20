Zelensky: Brazil's Participation In First Global Peace Summit Important For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland in June.



President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Brazilian journalists, Ukrinform reports citing the press service of the Presidential Office.

"His presence there, like that of any leader of any country in the world who receives an invitation, signifies that these people want peace. And it should be a just peace for Ukraine," noted Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President emphasized the importance of Brazil's support for Ukraine. However, for a long time, Ukraine was unable to convey to this country the truth about the war unleashed by Russia. This was due to Brazil's long-term relationship with the Soviet Union, the continuation of its policies by modern Russia, and the promotion of Russian propaganda narratives in the information space of Latin America.

addresses NATO-Ukraine Council: We need at least seven more Patriot system

"And this is a big advantage for you that Brazilian journalists started visiting Ukraine, understanding what is going on here and then publishing this information," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine and added that he invites the President of Brazil to visit our country.

As reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited the President of Brazil to visit Ukraine to understand the true nature of Russian aggression.