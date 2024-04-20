Ukraine To Sign Security Agreements With U.S., Nordic Nations - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming months, Ukraine is set to sign bilateral security agreements with the United States, Norway, and Sweden.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , announced this in an interview with Brazilian mass media, Ukrinform reports.

"We are approaching an important agreement with the USA," he said.

The head of state emphasized that after the U.S. Congress approves an aid package to Ukraine, "we will come to a powerful agreement with the U.S."

"I would like people to understand that this is not only about military support, it is also about humanitarian aspects, reconstruction, financial support, and energy. The entire volume of this powerful aid is part of those bilateral agreements," Zelensky stressed.

The president assured that the government will continue to sign security guarantees with partners.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is getting closer to signing security agreements with the Baltic partner nations.

"I think in April we will have such a result with one of the countries. We can seal powerful agreements in May. I think that in May-June we will enter into agreements not only with the USA, but also with the Nordic nations. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 nations agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The document discussed work on bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security.

On January 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation to negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine.

To fulfill the agreements of the Vilnius NATO Summit, Ukraine concludes bilateral security agreements with the Allies. Such agreements have already been concluded with the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.