Russian Missile Strike Injures Three, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile attack targeting Odesa, three people were injured, including a a 3-year-old toddler.

A number of fires broke out amid destruction caused by the strike, said Oleh Kiper , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of yet another missile attack on Odesa, fires broke out in the residential neighborhood. Households were destroyed, including one where a woman and a child were staying. Both were rescued. We are currently aware of the two adults with minor injuries who refused from hospitalization. The injured toddler, 3, was admitted to a hospital," said Kiper.

Rescue and utility services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack, the head of the administration added.