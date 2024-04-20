War Update: Ukraine Reports 91 Tactical Engagements With Russian Invasion Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 91 combat clashes were recorded along the line of contact in Ukraine, with the largest number of assaults repelled in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched a total of 14 missile attacks and 48 airstrikes, as well as 61 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at various settlements.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes. No signs of an offensive grouping being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence near the border with Ukraine, going for sabotage missions and shelling Ukrainian settlements from across the border. More than 20 settlements, including Senkivka, Leonivka, Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv region), Pozhnia, Kliusy, Pokrovka, and Popivka (Sumy region) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kupiansk axis: the adversary ran no offensive missions. However, the enemy launched an air strike in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Stepova Novoselivka, Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv region).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk region), where the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses. The invaders launched an air strike near Novosadove and Yampolivka (Donetsk region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at a dozen settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk region), Terny, and Torske (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 assaults in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, and Novyi (Donetsk region), where the adversary attempted to improve their tactical position. The invaders launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar and New York (Donetsk region). More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks near Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Umanske, abd Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk region), where the enemy, enjoying air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Soloviove, and Novooleksandrivka (Donetsk region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10 settlements, including Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, and Netailove (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region), where the invaders, with air support, undertook 17 attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Shakhtarske, and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at a dozen settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk region).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, launched an attack on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk region). The invaders launched airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). Around 20 settlements, including Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia region), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. Using air support, the enemy executed three unsuccessful assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Krynky (Kherson region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Sadove, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, and Veletenske (Kherson region), as well as the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on nine Russian manpower clusters.

The Ukrainian missile forces hit a Russian manpower cluster, an ammunition depot, an air defense system, and a weapon cluster.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's forces repelled seven Russian assaults toward the bridgehead near Krynky , Kherson region.