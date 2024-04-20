Lithuania Donates To Ukraine L-39 Albatros Light Attack Aircraft

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has announced the transfer of another package of military aid to Ukraine.

That's according to Lithuania's Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

Another shipment of Lithuanian military aid arrived in Ukraine today, the Ministry of Defense informs.

"We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the post reads.

to allocate EUR 1.2B in military aid to Ukraine this yea

The ministry says the attack aircraft was used by the Lithuanian army to train fighter control officers ensuring pilots' combat readiness.

According to the agency, the provided equipment has already arrived in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Lithuanian authorities allocated nearly EUR 15 million for a special rehabilitation program designed for Ukrainian military servicemen.