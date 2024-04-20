Speaker Johnson Meets With Odesa Resident Whose Family Killed In Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, met with Serhiy Haidarzhi, whose wife and child were killed in a Russian attack on Odesa on March 2.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Iryna Gerashchenko reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Odessite, who lost his wife and young son during the Russian attacks, got to a meeting with Congress Speaker Johnson. He is known for his conservatism and piety. Serhiy's wife, who died along with their baby son, was a pastor's daughter. I am sure that the testimonies of victims of Russian aggression, priests who will tell about destroyed churches, parents who have lost their children are exactly the hard truth that we have to convey to the world. Congressmen must see and hear the tragedies of specific people, every day of delay with weapons against evil strengthens evil, bringing more victims, leaving Ukrainian women and children killed," MP Gerashchenko wrote.

U.S. House of Representatives preparing to vote on Ukraine aid

According to the lawmaker, another legislator, Pavlo Unhurian helped to organize the meeting. "This is people's diplomacy we need today so that Ukraine receives help," Gerashchenko said.

As reported earlier, from March 1 to 2, Russian drones attacked Odesa in southern Ukraine. As a result of the attack, a high-rise apartment block was killed, where 12 people were killed, including five children.

Anna Haydarzhi and her 4-month-old son Tymofiy were among the victims.

Photo: Facebook Iryna Gerashchenko