U.S. House Of Representatives Passes Bill Laying Down Iran Sanctions, Seizure Of Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The House of Representatives passed H.R. 8038, Peace Through Strength in the 21st Century, the first of four legislative initiatives related to foreign aid.

The vote took place on Saturday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

The initiative was supported by 360 legislators, while only 58 opposed it.

Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss military aid, Russia's

The bill includes national security priorities, including sanctions against Iran, the seizure of frozen Russian sovereign assets, and measures that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday, the House of Representatives is voting on a package of four bills, which include the provision of foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region.