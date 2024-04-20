U.S. House Approves Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

The vote took place on Saturday as part of a package of four bills that provide for foreign aid to U.S. allies and partners, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

The bill saw support of 311 Representatives, while 112 legislators spoke against it, and one voted as "present". A simple majority of 218 mandates was required for the bill to pass.

It should be noted that before the main vote, there was a vote on the amendments put forward by the Republicans, who proposed reducing aid to Ukraine or canceling it altogether. All amendments were rejected by the overwhelming majority of representatives from both parties. In addition, GOP Congressman Keith Self tried to use the procedure of returning the bill to committee for reconsideration, which was immediately overruled by other lawmakers.

H.R.8035 is expected to be included in a package that allocates $95 billion to support Ukraine, Israel, and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as other measures related to U.S. national security interests. The package is expected to be forwarded to Senate as soon as possible.

As reported, in order for the legislative initiative to be enforced, it shall pass both House and Senate, and signed by President.