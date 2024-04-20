Five People Injured In Odesa By Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense shot down three Russian missiles from the sky over Odesa on Saturday. As a result of the enemy strike, five civilians were injured, including a child.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

As per tentative reports, it was Russian tactical fighter jets that launched Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Black Sea area.

Missile debris caused a number of fires on the ground.

Damage was reported to four households and a gas main. One household was fully destroyed.

"Five civilians were injured, including a child who was hospitalized. Three people refused hospitalization," the Defense Forces said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the missile attack on Odesa, Russian troops hit the residential quarter. Initial reports said three civilians were wounded, including a toddler, 3.

Photo: Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine