Zelensky Tells Of Russia's Effort To Spoil Ukraine's Relations With Latin America In Media Space

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For a very long time, the media space of Latin America worked against Ukraine as a result of malign campaigns run by Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with Brazilian media, reports Ukrinform.

He stated that the aggressor state launches psyops against Ukraine not only in Latin America, but also in other parts of the world, including in Europe.

The president is convinced that the main task pursued by the aggressor state in the media space is to spread uncertainty and disbelief that Russia could attack Ukraine, "which had an impact on Brazil's support for Ukraine after the full-scale invasion by Russia."

Zelensky on Putin: Brave people wouldn't threaten civilization with nukes

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that such influence on the part of Russia in Latin America's media space is due to the region's former close ties with the Soviet Union.

"In Brazil's media space, Russia is portrayed as someone continuing the policy of the USSR. So everything positive that developed during Soviet-Brazilian relations is projected only onto Russia. This is not fair, since Ukrainians participated in most of the projects," he said.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the Brazilian media because "we did not have the opportunity to convey our truth, and it is a big advantage that you decided to come to Ukraine and learn about what is happening here."

Zelensky tellsian journalists about resumption of defense production

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky said Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this June.