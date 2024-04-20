Zelensky Thanks For Adoption Of Bill On Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the US House of Representatives for passing a bill to provide Ukraine with an aid package worth more than $60 billion.

The head of state expressed his gratitude on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“I am grateful to the US House of Representatives, to both parties, and to Speaker Mike Johnson personally, for a decision that keeps history on course,” Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky emphasized democracy and freedom will always matter in the world and will never be defeated“as long as America helps protect them”.

According to him, the vital U.S. aid bill passed by the House today will help prevent the spread of war, save thousands and thousands of lives, and make both our nations stronger.

Zelensky noted, just peace and security can only be achieved through force.

“We hope that the bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden for consideration. Thank you, America!” Zelensky wrote.

As reported, the lower house of the U.S. Congress passed H.R. 8035, "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024" bill, which provides more than $60 billion in support for our country.