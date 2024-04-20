OIC Deplores Israel's War Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 20 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Saturday, in the strongest terms, the military aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm that killed and wounded some as well as the detention of dozens others.

In a statement, the OIC said the attack resulted in the killing and wounding of some people and the detention of dozens others, in addition to the deliberate destruction of houses, properties and infrastructure.

This is the continuation of crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, it added.

The organization renewed its call for the international community to assume its responsibilities and press Israel to halt its continued military aggression and violations in all the occupied Palestinian territories and protect Palestinians, in implementation of relevant UN resolutions, according to the statement.

Since Thursday, the Israeli occupation has been attacking the camp, killing one man and wounding two others, Palestine's local media said. (end)

