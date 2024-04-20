Jewish Settlers Kill Palestinian, Injure Two In S. Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 20 (KUNA) -- Backed by Israeli occupation forces, Jewish settlers Saturday murdered a Palestinian ambulance driver and injured another two civilians in an attack in south Nablus in the West Bank, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Mohammad Musa, 50, fell martyred in the attack near the Palestinian village of Al-Sawiya while he was taking in his ambulance two wounded civilians to hospital, the ministry said in a press statement.

Of the two injured Palestinians, one was hit in his chest while the other was hit by flying shrapnels on his face, the ministry added.

Scores of Jewish settlers, supported by Israeli occupation forces, opened fire on Palestinian houses near Al-Sawiya Village. (end)

