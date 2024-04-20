Turkish Pres. Echoes Support For Palestine State As Key To Regional Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that all his country's efforts are dedicated to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, calling this the key to lasting peace in the region.

Erdogan made the remark while welcoming visiting Hamas chief Haniyeh, underlining the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and halt hostilities in the Gaza Strip, according to a Turkish Presidency statement.

He stressed that the path to victory against the Israeli occupation lies in inter-Palestinian unity and solidarity, regarding this as being vitally significant.

He vowed that his country would keep dispatching its humanitarian aid to Palestinians in order to ease their anguish and suffering, noting that Ankara has now sent over 45,000 tons of humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian enclave. (end)

ta









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118420