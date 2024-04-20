Israeli Occupation Kills Five More Palestinians At Nour Sham Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 20 (KUNA) -- At least five more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing Israeli occupation military action against Nour Sham refugee camp in the West Bank since Friday evening.

The five Palestinian martyrs were identified as Alaa Abdel Rahim, Jaafar A'amar, Ahmad Shahada, Omar Abu Al-Rob, and Ali Abdullah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement.

Thus, the total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in the ongoing incursion by Israeli occupation forces into the Nour Sham refugee camp since Thursday evening, has risen to seven, it added.

Qais Nasrallah, 15, and Salim Faisal Ghunaim, 30, were shot dead in an attack on their houses at the camp. (pickup previous)

nq









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118419