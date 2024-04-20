Qatari, UAE Officials Discuss Regional, Int'l Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 20 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman engaged in a fruitful discussion on Saturday with Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest. (end)

