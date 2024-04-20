2,000 School Students Across Jordan To Undergo Training On Technological, Digital Skills, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He pointed out the importance of digital skills in supporting scientific knowledge and "building the personality of our students," indicating that the labor market is no longer limited in its demand for holding a university qualification, but the competition has become in the level of possession of skills and the ability to create and excel, expressing readiness to provide all required support for the success of this project.Hanandeh expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Education for providing the opportunity to participate in this achievement and contribute to the educational process, and to the trainers for their outstanding efforts in this field.For their part, the students participating in the Digital Coding Club expressed their thanks to all those in charge of the project for its impact in providing them with science and knowledge and acquiring the required digital skills.The project included training 100 computer teachers and 100 laboratory curators from public schools across the Kingdom north, center, and south who, in turn, will train students within the targeted schools.The program, which targets 2,000 students from grades nine to one, aims to provide students with life skills by engaging them in practical application, developing their ideas and expanding their perceptions about the role of technology and programming in our daily lives, and raising their scientific stock about programming and its role in all areas of life.It also aims to highlight the students' creativity and development during the training period, enable them to build computer programs capable of addressing many mathematical issues and practical applications, provide them with self-confidence and self-reliance skills, develop personal skills, and create a spirit of competition among them in a way that reflects positively on them and develops their abilities.