2,000 School Students Across Jordan To Undergo Training On Technological, Digital Skills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- The Ministers of Education, Azmi Mahafzah, and Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh, checked on the progress of the "Digital Coding Club" project at the laboratories of the Ruqayya Bint Ar-Rasul Secondary School, within the Marka District Educational Directorate.The project, implemented by the Ministries of Education and Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with Luminus College and HelloCode, aims to train 2,000 students from public schools across the Kingdom on technological and digital skills.During his meeting with students participating in the training, in the presence of form officials from both ministries, Mahafzah stressed the ministry's keenness on paying great attention and care to youth and innovators and providing an incubating environment for creativity, excellence, and the early detection of talents.He pointed out that technological development is an essential factor in the development of the educational process, noting that "the ministry seeks through this project to provide our students with the opportunity to master technology and its uses, and to touch on their needs regarding the nature of the skills they must possess to be effective entrepreneurs."Mahafzah lauded "the great benefit that our students receive through their participation in such programs," expressing his thanks to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the entities participating in the project for their active role in equipping students with such skills.For his part, Hanandeh emphasized the importance of training school students on digital and technological skills, which have become an essential part of modern education and preparation for future requirements due to the rapid developments in technology and the great impact that these skills have on students in developing their creative and innovative skills.