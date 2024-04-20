Israeli Forces Kill 5 Palestinians In Tulkarem's Nour Shams Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening that five Palestinian citizens were martyred during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem city in the northern West Bank, for the third consecutive day.In a statement, the ministry said that the Israeli occupation authorities informed the Palestinian Civil Liaison Authority that the bodies of Alaa Yousef Abdul Rahim, Jafar Salim Khaled Amar, Ahmad Hussam Muhammad Shehada, Omar Saleh Nayef Abu al-Rub, and Ali Muhammad Ali Abdullah, without any information about the circumstances of their martyrdom.With the martyrdom of the five young men, the number of martyrs in the camp so far rises to 7, including the child martyr Qais Fathi Nasrallah, 15 years old, who was hospitalized yesterday, and the martyr Salim Faisal Ghannam, 30 years old, who is still lying in one of the camp's houses.The occupation forces prevent ambulances from entering the camp to transport the martyrs, while the Red Crescent Society announced that its crews are trying to reach injuries after reports in the slaughterhouse area in Nour Shams camp, but the occupation forces prevented them, chased them and asked them to leave the place.