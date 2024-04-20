Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD48.6 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, stood at JD48.60 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD46.60 as a selling price, an official said Saturday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD56 and JD43.40, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grams, stood at JD342, while an English lira, which weighs eight grams reached JD390, Allan said.The demand and supply for gold in the local market improved by up to 25 percent compared to the situation in Ramadan, driven by marriages and the tendency of citizens to sell savings to take advantage of the high prices, Allan added.He added that gold prices in global markets on Saturday reached $2,390 per ounce, noting that political developments in the region are the main driver of gold prices.