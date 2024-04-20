Israel Bars Entry Of Cooking Gas Into Gaza For 7Th Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 20 (Petra) -- For the seventh month in a row, Israel continued to bar the entry of cooking gas and fuel into the Gaza Strip, particularly Gaza City and the northern part of the war-ravaged enclave, the Government Information Office in Gaza said Saturday.In a press statement, the office warned of the deteriorating humanitarian and health crisis amid the ongoing war and people's reliance on alternative primitive resources, such as wood, coal and the rubble of buildings to make fires, leaving hundreds suffering from respiratory problems.It said hundreds of respiratory ailments were recorded as a result of exposure for long hours to such fires that are used for cooking and heat, which threatens to exacerbate the crisis and increase cases with lung and respiratory cancers for inhaling toxic gases.This difficult humanitarian, health and environmental reality requires urgent intervention to put an end to this crisis and bring basic needs to Gaza, top of which is cooking gas and other fuels, the office said.It called on the international community and concerned parties to put pressure on the occupation authority to quickly address this crisis and allow in cooking gas and fuel supplies.The statement stressed that blocking the access of basic life needs is a crime added to the Israeli crimes perpetrated in the genocidal war that it has been waging against the Palestinians since October 7.