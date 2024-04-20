Andhra Pradesh: Brahmani Campaigns For Husband Nara Lokesh In Mangalagiri

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh's wife Nara Brahmani on Saturday campaigned for her husband in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The daughter-in-law of TDP supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu toured the constituency and interacted with voters, especially women.

Brahmani, who is executive director of family-owned company Heritage Foods, met members of Stree Shakti, Mahila Mitra and DWCRA groups.

Brahmani explained to women that Super-Six promises of TDP are aimed at empowerment of women.

She stated that Chandrababu Naidu works for the people with enthusiasm and there is no one who can compete with him in this.

The businesswoman also explained to women the programmes which are being implemented by Lokesh in the constituency for women empowerment.

Under Stree Shakti, 1,600 women in 32 batches were trained in sewing and they were provided sewing machines.

Market linkage is also being provided to promote latest designs and thus increase women's income.

In Yerrabalem village, Brahmani met some women and enquired about their problems.

Brahmani, who is daughter of Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law and Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna, also celebrated Naidu's birthday in Mangalagiri by cutting a cake.

"His vision and devotion to our people inspire us all. I pray for his good health and long life in service of our beloved state, Andhra Pradesh," she said.

Lokesh had suffered defeat from Mangalagiri in the 2019 election.

He had lost to YSR Congress Party's Alla Ramakrishna Reddy by 5,337 votes.

This time, he is locked in a direct fight with YSRCP's Murugudu Lavanya.

Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan and BJP are TDP's alliance partners for the May 13 election to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.