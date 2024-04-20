Man City Beats Chelsea With Late Silva Goal To Make FA Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Bernardo Silva fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final after they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Portuguese playmaker's 84th-minute goal ensured City maintained its pursuit of back-to-back domestic doubles in the week when its Champions League defense was ended by Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne's cross from the left was converted by Silva at the far post via a deflection from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea had chances to take the lead, the best of them missed by Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester United meets Coventry in the other semifinal on Sunday. The final is on May 25.