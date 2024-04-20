Cars That Fly?That Will Be A Reality In Costa Rica For 2026

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) For decades there has been talk that the next limit of mass human transportation will be flying cars. This would become a reality in Costa Rica, starting in 2026 flying vehicle innovation that will be incorporated into the Costa Rican market is the X2 model from the Xpeng brand, from the Purdy Group model is on public view at Expomóvil 2024, at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén de Heredia.

Advantages

The Xpeng is a flying vehicle, which was shown in a similar version at CES Las Vegas 2024, the world's largest technology event will be a model that has autonomy and has capacity for one person to Ernesto Rodríguez, general manager of Xpeng in Costa Rica, this version of the flying vehicle will be available for the general market.

“It will be available to the public starting in 2026, as is logical, marketing will begin in China, where the brand comes from and it will expand to the European and American markets quickly,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez points out that Costa Rica, together with Grupo Purdy, constitutes the 5th global representative of the Xpeng brand and the first in continental America.“I am sure that with that level of preference we will have it soon,” he emphasized.