Costa Rica Is The #1 Destination For Those Looking To Celebrate Their Graduation, Reveals 'Travel + Leisure' ⋆ The Costa Rica News

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The tourism magazine Travel + Leisure highlights several points about Costa Rica: proximity to the United States, luxury and hiking without paying whims

By Beleida Delgado April 20, 2024

Once again Costa Rica stands out in different international tourism lists. On this occasion, once again it is the specialized magazine Travel + Leisure that places our country at the top.

Specifically, Costa Rica is the number 1 country for those who wish to celebrate their graduation, according to a list curated by two collaborators of the publication are Maria Diego from Diego Travel and Jean Sanz from JSB Journeys, who provided a list of the best graduation trip ideas based on preferences, budgets and availability.