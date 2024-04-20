Costa Rica Is The #1 Destination For Those Looking To Celebrate Their Graduation, Reveals 'Travel + Leisure'

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Once again Costa Rica stands out in different international tourism lists. On this occasion, once again it is the specialized magazine Travel + Leisure that places our country at the top.
Specifically, Costa Rica is the number 1 country for those who wish to celebrate their graduation, according to a list curated by two collaborators of the publication are Maria Diego from Diego Travel and Jean Sanz from JSB Journeys, who provided a list of the best graduation trip ideas based on preferences, budgets and availability. The 10 destinations they chose are:
MENAFN25042024000216011060ID1108118174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.