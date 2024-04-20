Costa Rica Is The #1 Destination For Those Looking To Celebrate Their Graduation, Reveals 'Travel + Leisure'

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Once again Costa Rica stands out in different international tourism lists. On this occasion, once again it is the specialized magazine Travel + Leisure that places our country at the top.

Specifically, Costa Rica is the number 1 country for those who wish to celebrate their graduation, according to a list curated by two collaborators of the publication are Maria Diego from Diego Travel and Jean Sanz from JSB Journeys, who provided a list of the best graduation trip ideas based on preferences, budgets and availability.