CII Bengal Council To Help Msmes On AI And Digitisation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Apr 20 (KNN)

The newly constituted West Bengal State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has pledged to work closely with the state government to boost the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector through artificial intelligence and digitisation initiatives.

With around 9 million MSMEs, West Bengal has the second highest number of such enterprises in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

To improve productivity, the council plans to organise training programs in collaboration with Academic Centres of Excellence and facilitate ways for MSME stakeholders to enhance competitiveness.

"My vision is to foster an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth and development in this state, making it a globally competitive hub for innovation, inclusivity and resilience," said Sandeep Kumar, Chairman of the CII Bengal State Council and Managing Director of Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd.

In addition to the MSME focus, the council's agenda for 2024-25 includes promoting environment-friendly practices, tourism, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and exports.

Resolving industrial issues, especially those related to land acquisition, will be a key priority area in coordination with the state government.

"We will collaborate with the government and try to bring in investments to the state. We need to create the right environment for industrial development here," said Debashis Dutta, Vice-Chairman of the council and Director of BGS Group.

He pointed out that while investments are flowing into cricket and football, other sports like hockey still struggle to find adequate sponsorship in Bengal.

The new CII team aims to leverage Bengal's traditional strengths while opening up fresh avenues for growth across diverse sectors to drive the eastern state's economic resurgence.

(KNN Bureau)