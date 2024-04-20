Khost Clay Workers Seek Support To Boost Business

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some clay workers in southeastern Khost province have complained about their dwindling business condition and asked authorities to support them in the revival of their business.

Mirza, a clay worker, told Pajhwok Afghan News that for the past 10 years he had been associated with this work and supported his livelihood in this way but the shortages of facilities and the non-availability of a proper location hit his work and he was unable to promote it.

“There are too many problems that put our work and business on the back foot, there is a location issue, if you don't have a proper location you cannot work as well.”

Jamil, another clay pot producer, said besides the non-availability of a proper location similar items imported from the outside left a negative impact on their business.

He asked the government to ban the import of clay pots which are produced at home.

He said:“Too many vases are imported from Pakistan, we produce similar vases and the imports of such items damaged our business.”

Naseerullah is another clay worker who asked the government for new necessary clay production equipment and assistance in market exploration for their products.

On the other hand, Khost City Municipal admitted the shortages of proper locations for business and assured that the clay workers' and other shopkeepers' problems would be soon addressed.

Khost City Mayor Qari Bismillah Bilal told Pajhwok Afghan News that efforts were underway to find suitable markets for clay products and provide them proper locations as well.

Bilal said:“Efforts are underway to find a suitable location every shop, in addition, the clay producers will be also offered a location according to their wishes.”

The clay work has a long history in Afghanistan, nowadays a limited number of clay workers are operational in Khost, and if not supported their business can extinct.

