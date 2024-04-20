Amir To Begin Asian Countries Tour On Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will begin a tour in several friendly Asian countries on Sunday upon the invitation of their leaders.
His Highness the Amir will commence his tour with a visit to the Republic of the Philippines, followed by the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and will conclude with a visit to Nepal.
During the tour, His Highness the Amir will hold talks with the leaders and senior officials of these countries, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation and discussing a number of issues of mutual interest. Additionally, agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed in various fields.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.
