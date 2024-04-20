Kerala: Election Officials Walk 18 Kms To Register Vote Of 92-Year-Old Man In Idukki; READ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: In Idukki, election officials embarked on an 18 km trek through the forest to facilitate the voting of a bedridden patient. The journey was undertaken by three female officials aimed to register the vote of 92-year-old Sivalinga from Edamalakkudy, Kerala's inaugural tribal panchayat. Beginning from Munnar, the officials traveled to Edamalakkudy's Koppakkadu by jeep to fulfill this important electoral duty.

The 9-kilometer journey from Koppakkad entailed walking on foot through dense trees along a narrow path only passable by one person. A team of nine, including three women Special Polling Officers, embarked on this challenging trek on Wednesday morning. The area they traversed is known for frequent visits by wild animals such as elephants and bison. The journey through the dense forest offered occasional respite in the form of four or five huts along the route.

The joy was palpable as 92-year-old voter Sivalinga from the 31st booth cast his vote, bringing happiness to all involved. After completing the necessary procedures, the officials returned to Koppakkad around 8 pm, having walked a total of 18 kilometers to ensure the vote was cast. Despite the physical exhaustion from the journey, the polling officials remained determined to accomplish this significant task.

