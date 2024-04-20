Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu, Wife's Combined Assets Rise By 39% In 5 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The poll affidavit reveals that the combined assets of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, currently stand at an astounding Rs 931 crore, reflecting a notable 39% increase since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The main factor contributing to the growth of the couple's assets-which were estimated to be worth Rs 668 crore in 2019-is Bhuvaneswari's sizeable stakes in businesses like Heritage Foods and Nirvana Holdings, among others.

The former Chief Minister's wife also possesses precious metals including gold, diamonds, and silver valued at Rs 3 crore.

The couple has a diverse portfolio, as seen by the immovable properties they own in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, and the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite this financial growth, Naidu finds himself embroiled in 24 criminal cases, including allegations related to the Amaravati land scam, fibernet scam, and skill development scam.

In a move signalling their continued engagement in politics, Bhuvaneswari submitted her husband's nomination from the Kuppam Assembly constituency on Friday.

With 1,00,146 votes, Chandrababu Naidu won the Kuppam seat in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Krishna Chandra Mouli of the YSRCP received 69,424 votes, placing him in second place.

For the elections, the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party finalised a seat-sharing agreement for Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP would contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The TDP, meanwhile, has been given 17 Lok Sabha and 144 Assembly seats. The Jana Sena Party has been given two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly constituencies.